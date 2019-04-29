VIDEO** Lewis and Harris WFC vs Clachnacuddin Women

With their youthful swagger, the Lewis and Harris Womens FC are not so much a breath of fresh air as a force 10 gale. It is hard not to be seduced by their fearlessness and style.

The squad, which is almost entirely a schoolgirl team with just a trio of non-school age players in their ranks, have played three and won three now in the newly formed Highlands and Islands League.

Lewis and Harris Womens FC.

Their league debut saw them hit 19 without reply against Nairn before playing with just ten men for much of their second match against Buckie ended 4-0 in their favour.

Last weekend promised to be the biggest test of the young squad’s mettle as they travelled to Inverness to play Clachnacuddin WFC who themselves had cruised in the early rounds with a 20-0 win over Kirkwall City Ladies to their credit.

Even this early in the league season it was being viewed as a potential six-pointer and a gauge for both sides with designs on taking the league title home at the end of the campaign.

And by 4pm on Saturday it was the Hebridean’s who retained their 100 per cent record and lead at the league summit after a stunning and much deserved win over their vastle more experienced opponents.

