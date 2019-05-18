WIIGA women’s football squad hail MG Alba backing

When Gibraltar were confirmed as hosts for the 2019 NatWest Island Games, football coaches from all member islands quickly realised there would be no football at the event due to the limited size and lack of facilities.

For the first time in more than 30-years – since 1985 – football is not on the Island Games menu but the Western Isles Island Games Association (WIIGA) Football camp never consider the possibility of halting their progress or their ambitions to try and star - and possibly medal - on the grandest stage of them all – the stage of international football combat.

Welsh island Ynys Mon – otherwise known as Anglesey – are hosting an unofficial football tournament to help islands continue their development.

Because the competition is not being held in Gibraltar it can’t be counted as an official Island Games competition but that is the only difference.

Every single other aspect of the tournament, location aside, will be the same as any other Island Games football tournament and WIIGA women’s coaches Catherine Anne Macleod and Euan Macleod have confirmed a 17-player squad for the tournament.

And the squad have extended their huge thanks to MG Alba who have once again dug deep to support the squad as their main sponsor.

The Ynys Mon football tournament will take place between June 15 and 22 and the Western Isles women have been drawn in a group format against host island Ynys Mon and Hitra.

See our special four pages of player profiles inside in this week’s Stornoway Gazette - on sale now.