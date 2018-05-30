Wright earns two year deal with Ross County FC

Point FC wonderkid Matthew Wright has earned a shot at the big time after he was handed a two-year deal by professional side Ross County FC.

The teen striker has been juggling his studies at the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway with weekend trips away to turn out for the Ross County youth sides.

But after wowing County bosses with his form, temperament and knack of finding the net they have shown their faith in him by handing him a two-year contract.

Now Matthew will be relocating to Dingwall after the summer and he will finish his school studies there while also training full time with Ross County.

Congratulations to Matthew for all his hard work.