Getting ready for this year’s Santa Run

This year’s Stornoway Santa Run will take place in the town on Saturday, December 23, in aid of the Lewis branch Cancer Research UK.

The 10th annual festive dash is scheduled to see the town drenched in a blur of red and white when the race sets off at 10:30am on the day.

The route will see the Santas set off from the Town Hall before finishing with a half lap of the Smith Avenue running track.

Mince pies, mulled wine and water will be available for all runners at the finish.

Entry costs just £6 for over 18’s and £4 for youths with the Santa suits included.

Runners who already own their own suit can enter for £4 or £2 with Primary children charged just £1.