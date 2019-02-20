Hebridean Boot Camp starts next week

Fitness bootcamps come in all shapes and flavours but there are none on the countries sporting menu as varied and delicious as the Hebridean strength and fight camp – run and hosted once again by Fitness Studio SY.

Scheduled to begin on Monday, February 25, this boot camp will take islanders of all fitness levels and abilities through a five-week journey which will work and help tone all areas of the body with a combination of weight training and a special ‘fight camp’ with boxing and Muay Thai specific sessions.

While all bootcamps usually combine a series of callisthenics from body weight exercises like push-ups, lunges, squats and the dreaded and feared burpees – this six week block will focus on high energy fight training and weight training geared to maximise the benefit to all bootcampers.

Sessions will take place four mornings through the week between 6am and 7am which will allow all to enjoy the high intensity training and be home and washed in plenty time for work or the school run.

Gordon MacIntosh and Ian Macdonald are the Muay Thai and Boxing session leaders respectively and with both men having competitive mainland fights under their belt – your journey from novice to lover of the sports is in safe gloves.

Jack Renfrew and Josh Morrison are the weights wizards and will steer us all through the journey of lifting safely and to reap the rewards through strength training.

A key to the growing popularity of the Bootcamp is that no two sessions are ever the same.

Most of the exercises are based on interval training which means regardless of recruits different levels of fitness everyone is working to their own maximum.And with timed bursts it means everyone gets the same length of recovery time with the group session also encouraging everyone to keep working to their maximum.All four of the session leaders are always vocal, always urging you on but crucially they are always encouraging rather than pushy or demanding. But don’t just take my word for it.

The next Bootcamp will begin on Monday and all who sign up for the forthcoming class of 2019 can help achieve their fitness goals.

Visit Fitness Studio SY for more information.

Hope to see you there at 6am next week.