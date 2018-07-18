A hat-trick of Scottish titles

Stornoway super swimmer Kara Hanlon made a significant splash with a hat-trick of personal bests as she also landed a magnificent trio of Scottish Championship titles.

Kara was in magnificent form as she struck gold in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke finals while she was also part of the winning 4x100m medley relay team.

“It went really well and I was delighted with how I was swimming and to win the medals,” she beamed.

“Two weeks before the Scottish Championships I was in France and I set a new personal best in the 100m breaststroke when I recorded a 1:08:95. This was first time under 1:09 which is a great benchmark and I’m pleased with that. I then set a 200m breast PB at the Scottish of 2:29:00 which is a second under my previous best.

“I’m really pleased as I was on 1:09:02 for a long while so to get under that is really pleasing.

“Some days everything just comes together and other days there can maybe be a wee glitch on the turn or on the dive which can be not so good and affect your time. It is the little things. Making sure everything fits with the swimming perfectly.”

Next up for Hurricane Hanlon are the British Championships in Sheffield next week.