At the oche in Lewis darts

The spotlight was shone firmly on lower league and non-regular league players this week as 23 players packed their arrows in their top pocket for the Open Handicapped Darts Singles event at the Lewis and Harris Rangers Supporters Club.

After two rounds the quarter finalists were Mark Macdonald (501) who beat Innes Maclean (601) 5 – 4; Richard Hiddleston (50l) saw off Jonathan Macdonald (401) 5 – 3; Alex Murray (501) emerged victorious against Benny Macleod (401) 5 - 4 and Jim O’ Donnell (601) went down to Callum ‘Fluffy’ Maclean (501) 3 – 5.

All four semi finalists started on 501 with the first match pitting Richard against Mark with the former edging through 5-4.

In the other semi, Fluffy cruised beyong Alex P 5 – 2.

Richard, who had played well throughout the day, took the final and the trophy in an impressive 5 – 2 victory.

Everyone involved would like to thank the Rangers club for the venue but also for their generous donation of bottles for various firsts and the food that was provided throughout the day

Tomorrow (March 15) sees the League Doubles taking place in the Golf club with a 19:30pm start. The league is schedule to resume on March 23 with the Sea Angling Open due to be played the following day with the Open Singles and Blind Draw Doubles with a 16:00pm start.