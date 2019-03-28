Camanachd Leòdhais claim record win

With recent games against Boleskine and Beauly being postponed due to bad weather, Camanachd Leòdhais finally got back on the park on Saturday taking out their frustrations on Inverness with a fantastic first half performance en route to a 6-1 win.

Lewis manager John MacAskill was able to call on an experienced team for the trip to Bught Park. Paddy Sinclair made his first start of the season at wing centre, which allowed Scott MacLeod to move to full centre.

Ryan Symonds made his debut at fullback whilst Innes Lamont started at wingback on his return from a knee injury. Innes’ brothers Ally and Donald joined Stuart ‘Tyson’ Campbell and Paul Duke in the forward line.

Lewis began the game fervently as they looked to earn their first points of the young season. All four of the Lewis forward line were causing Inverness problems galore with their movement and fluidity. Despite creating chances early doors, the away side found goalkeeper Colin Fraser in inspired form.

The Inverness defence was working hard to keep Lewis out but they eventually succumbed to the pressure after seventeen minutes. Sinclair floated a Lewis corner into the back post; the ball eventually reached Donald Lamont who drilled the ball into the net.

Lewis refused to relieve the pressure and were 3-0 up five minutes later. First, Donald Lamont nipped ahead of an onrushing Fraser and slotted the ball past him.

Brother Ally then got himself on the score sheet as he finished off a neat move with a powerful finish from the left.

Inverness tried to find a way back into the game but very little was getting past Michael MacLeod who was having an excellent game at halfback.

Inverness were finding some joy down the right wing but whenever the ball got anywhere near the Lewis goal, Symonds was there to mop up.

Shies in shinty can often be an important weapon in a side’s arsenal and Lewis again proved that to be the case when they went 4-0 up after just 26 minutes. Scott MacLeod, fresh from scoring from a shy in the season opener, replicated the result when his shy travelled 30 yards from the right touchline and looped over Fraser into the goal.

Donald Lamont had reason to celebrate when he notched his first career hat-trick after 34 minutes; Lamont again latching on to a ball at the far post before finishing with aplomb. His next goal will see him take the outright lead in the club’s career goal-scoring charts.

Campbell was a whisker away from making it six when his rasping shot sailed wide before Ally Lamont hit the bar just before the half time whistle.

The captain wasn’t to be denied however and did grab his second less than five minutes into the second half. A scramble near the goalmouth saw the ball roll towards Lamont who dispatched a low shot into the goal.

With the job done for Lewis, Inverness posed a bigger threat in the second half with the wind at their backs and the introduction of a couple of first team players.

The improvement coincided with a consolation goal for the home side.

Fifteen-year-olds Callum MacRitchie, Daniel Harrison and Ciaran Murray joined the fray in the second half as Lewis ran out comfortable winners, marking the first time the island side has won a league game by a five-goal margin.

This Saturday, Lewis face Beauly at Braeview Park. Throw up is at 1pm.