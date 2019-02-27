Finaly hits bullseye at STS Taxi Singles

Four groups of four players crossed arrows in the battle for the sixth annual STS Taxi Darts Trophy.

Group A kicked things off with Murdo Alex Macleod emerging victorious with 13 points to ease him into the quarter-finals where he was joined by Mark Macdonald who squeezed through on leg difference from third placed Gordon ‘Mopp’ Macdonald.

Group B had a familiar look to it as Andy Dowie and Stephen O’Donnell. Both players squeezed through with Andy’s 14 points and Stephen’s 11 points enough for progress.

Finlay Maciver swaggered through Group C with maximum points of 18. Joining him from the chasing pack was Alex ‘Painter’ Murray. In a stunning round of darts, Finlay scored three 180’s and a 121 check-out.

The final two quarter-final places went to Willie Reid and Jim O’Donnell in Group D.

So proceedings continued at a pace for the quarter-finals where the fixtures threw up a repeat of the 2015 final as Murdo Alex and Jim did battle at the oche.

In the end it proved to be a comfortable win for Murdo Alex who ran out 7-2 winner.

There was also no messing in the second quarter-final with Andy Dowie in rampant form as he thrashed ‘Painter’ 7-1. Andy produced a 120 and 121 checkout with a 12-dart finish also drawing applause from the watching players.

Mark Macdonald reached his first ever STS Semi Final with a 7-4 quarter-final win over Reid while Finlay continued his hot group form with a 7-0 whitewashing of Stephen O’Donnell in the final quarter-final. Finlay racked up another pair of 180s en-route to a the final four.

Dowie booked his place in the final with a 7-1 cruise over Mark Macdonald with a 111 points finish securing his place in style.

The second semi-final was also one-way traffic with Finlay beating an out of sorts Murdo Alex 7-1. Finlay secured the highest checkout of the night at 160 with a treble 20, treble 20 and double 20 taking victory.

In the final Finlay maintained his relentless pursuit of glory as he beat Andy 9-4 to claim his second STS Taxi Title in six years.

The first ever STS Taxi Title was won in 2014 by Finlay who edged David Macmillan for the first award of the silverware.

All involved would like to thank STS Taxi for their continued sponsorship of this competition and thanks also to the Stornoway Sea Angling Club for proving the venue and the food.