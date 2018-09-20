Scotland shout for Stornoway rugby star Georgia Amor

Stornoway Rugby Club’s flying winger Georgia Amor’s remarkable form for the newly formed Ladies team has catapulted her to national recognition.

The 19-year-old, who has already been appointed as vice captain for the Stornoway Rugby Club Ladies team, has earned a call-up to the Scotland U20 Development squad and on current form the sky is the limit for the fleet-footed inside centre.

The Scotland set-up invited nominations for their squad across social media to create a pool of players to take on trials to earn a spot in the squad.

Georgia was nominated and as part of a training long list of 44 she took part in an assessment day at Murrayfield - the home of Scottish Rugby.

This long list was trimmed to 26 with another two players cut following an additional day of scrutiny at more training sessions.

It meant Georgia was one of the final 24 in the training squad for the national team’s U20 Development squad.

“I’m loving it and it is brilliant to be part of it,” beamed Georgia.

“We have had our first training session at Murrayfield, which was a great experience and we have more training planned for early next month, which I will be travelling down for.”

It was just four short months ago when history was made in Stornoway when the club hosted their first Ladies rugby match on home soil.

This came hot on the heels of the first match from the Ladies when they beat Huntly away.

The home match was the culmination of a year of hard work, recruiting, and training before the women laced up and took to the turf basking in the warm glow of sparkling sunshine – fitting on such a historic occasion.

For Georgia it was something she was determined and delighted to be a part of.

“I played rugby in school,” she explained, “but there were very few girls wanting to play so it didn’t take off.

“So when I heard Stornoway Rugby Club were launching a Ladies team I wanted to be involved straight away.

“We have a great squad of girls and a great spirit and looking back to our home match it was so nice to see everyone involved.”

After back to back wins over Huntly, the Ladies squad lost their 100 per cent win ratio with a defeat away to Craig Dunain Ladies.

But Georgia feels there were plenty positives to take from defeat.

She added: “Even though we lost it was a good challenge for us. They were far more experienced than us and have played so much more, but during the game it didn’t show too much and we didn’t feel it.

“The final score (39-0) was also not a fair reflection of the match.”

Good luck to Georgia in the future with both Stornoway and Scotland.