Selkirk ushers in new golf season

A new golfing season has been heralded in traditional fashion at Selkirk Golf Club.

Following an excellent pre-season dinner last Friday, the annual captain v president challenge match took place last Saturday.

And, according to a club spokesman, there was lots of excitement.

All nine matches were extremely tight, with the captain, Jackson Cockburn, emerging triumphant by eight holes to six.

Mitch Thomson won the prize for nearest the hole at the sixth and Les Rutherford was closest at the seventh.

“However,” added the spokesman, “Andrew Webster went one better. He holed his tee-shot at the ninth for his first ever hole in one.

“He celebrated later by flooding the bar with Grant’s whisky.”