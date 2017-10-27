Stornoway RFC seeking first league points of the season

Caledonian North Division 2

Stornoway RFC 14

Moray 39

(HT 0 - 15)

Stornoway suffered another loss last weekend and are still seeking their first points of the season.

There is plenty of effort and they have shown that they can compete well but issues at the scrum continue, drastically reducing the opportunities to build phases and put pressure on their opponents.

Moray deserved their win after out-scoring Stornoway six tries to two, gaining a try bonus point early in the 2nd half before the home side managed to get some decent ball and field position and scored two well worked converted tries.

Moray dominated the scrums throughout, either winning quick ball to work with or gaining penalties from which they gained territory through kicks to touch.

A big plus for the home side was their defence, which was aggressive and determined throughout. When they did get hold of some ball Stornoway put together some impressive periods of play with strong running and good ball retention.

The home side scored two hard earned second half tries, playing with high tempo to break down the Moray defence.

The tries were scored by Paul Salomon and Rick Henderson, with both converted by full back Alan Farrell.

This week the team travels to Aberdeen to take on Aberdeen University Medics.

Nicolson Institute U16’s 12 Auchinleck Academy U16’s 62

A young Nicolson team went down heavily to a talented Auchinleck side at Bayhead in the Scottish Schools Bowl Competition.

With ten U15’s in their side it was always going to be a struggle for the home side, however they gave it everything and scored two well deserved tries in the second half.

The tries were scored by Shaun Maclean and Samuel Macleod with Keiran McEwan converting Shaun’s try.