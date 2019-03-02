SYRFC Ladies ready for history

This Saturday Stornoway Ladies Rugby Football Club will cross the painted white line into sporting battle for their historic first competitive match.

Having women’s competitive rugby on home soil for Stornoway Rugby Club is a tremendous sign of the ever evolving and growing stature of the club and all rugby fans are urged to make their way to Bayhead this Saturday at 3pm to cheer the girls on.

Lining up against our girls on Saturday as they make their Sarah Beaney Cup bow will be Craig Dunain Ladies who visited Stornoway a fortnight ago for a friendly match in what was a comfortable win for the Inverness side.

So both sides know what they are up against but with a place in the next round and another stride on the road to cup glory at stake it promises to be a match full of mud, sweat and ferocious effort.

Reflecting on the friendly clash between the sides Stornoway actually started really well and were pumping the gas with tries scored from Emily Howey and skipper Emma Scaramuccia.

Unfortunately they couldn’t maintain their momentum and Stornoway were unable to add any points in the second half - eventually going down 12-40 to the visitors.

The result flattered the visitors more than a shade but there is no doubt it was something of a disappointing second-half for the islanders, who simply didn’t get going after the restart.

With that defeat still hurting and fresh in their minds the Stornoway girls have really put the work in over the past couple of weeks. They are fully aware of the below par performance and have targeted specific areas for improvement.

Following this weekend’s historic home game, the girls will be on the road a week later when they travel to play Howe of Fife Ladies in Cupar.

This will be a real challenge for the island side with the Fife outfit playing their rugby in National League 1.

Despite this, the Stornoway history making girls are looking forward to the new challenges of competitive rugby as they make waves and strides with each passing week.