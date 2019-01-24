Triathlon dates 2019 signal thrilling series of sports

Dates for the 2019 Live Borders Triathlon Series – a spectacular summer sports feast in the south of Scotland – have been unveiled.

This is the 16th annual series, consisting of 12 main events and three junior events, all delivered by Live Border’s dedicated Triathlon Team.

There is a choice of five sprints, five Come & Tri races, which are suitable for beginners, and three Junior events as well as a standard triathlon and a duathlon.

“These events have really put the Borders on the map as far as triathlon is concerned, with competitors – and their families and supporters – travelling from all over Britain, and sometimes even from abroad, to take part,” said Live Borders sports development officer Neil Renton, who was also keen to praise all who turned out to lend their support during the 2018 season.

“The Live Borders Triathlon Series has got bigger and bigger every year. It takes a huge effort from everyone involved to make sure the events run smoothly and are managed correctly, so the success is very much down to all those who give up their time to help.”

After picking up her trophy, last year’s winner of the overall title, Michelle Short, said: “This whole series is fantastic. Everyone is so friendly, and the facilities are great. It’s well organised and the routes are amazing.”

If you would like to get involved, the key dates are:

Galashiels Junior and Come & Tri – April 13. Galashiels Sprint – April 14.

Hawick Come & Tri and Sprint – May 5.

Selkirk Junior – May 18. Selkirk Standard – May 19.

Eyemouth Come & Tri and Sprint – June 16.

Kelso Come & Tri and Sprint – August 11.

Peebles Duathlon – September 15. Peebles Junior and Come & Tri – September 21. Peebles Sprint – September 22.

For more information and to register for a race, visit www.liveborders.org.uk/triathlon.