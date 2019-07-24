Bronze for Kara at British Summer Championships

Kara Hanlon has been riding a wave of swimming greatness for some time. A hat-trick of gold medals at the Scottish National Open Championships was followed by FIVE medals in the choppy and testing waters of international sporting combat at the NatWest International Island Games.

In Giraltar she landed a hat-trick of breaststroke gold medals, a fourth gold and a silver in the 110m and 200m Individual Medley.

The challenges keep coming for Hurricane Hanlon who is this week back in thick of elite level competition as she swims in the British Summer Championships at Tollcross, Glasgow.

The 24 top ranked swimmers in each age group earned invitations to each event with Kara earning her place in several events.

At press time Kara had swum in one event and had already secured a podium place and another medal from her maiden swim.

Kara qualified second in the heats for the womens over 19 years 50m breaststroke final and in the final she produced a blistering display.

Kara touched home in 31.86 to take bronze behind Megan Morrison and Imogen Clark of Loughboro University in 31.59 and 30.54 respectively.

The 22-year-old was scheduled to be in heat 10 of the womens 200m breaststroke event on Wednesday morning.