Cycling Magnificent MacPhee retains British series title

Western Isles wonderwoman Kerry MacPhee pedalled onto another national podium last weekend and with it landed the overall series win at the British MTB Series for the second year in a row.

Racing in Norwich in the grassy grounds of Thickthorn, near Norwich, Kerry bossed the Elite Women’s category from the off – leading from the first lap and only increasing the gap between her back tyre and the lagging pack being left on the horizon.

“I am chuffed and I rode quite strongly,” grinned Kerry.

“The course itself was pan flat and the flattest course I’ve ever raced in my life and I normally hate flat courses. But this time I was feeling really powerful. I did a road race the week before and I’ve been home a little while which has allowed me to get some good quality training in so all this together usually manifests itself into a good race.”

She continued: “It was quite windy so I thought it would be quite tactical but it just didn’t end up like that as within half a lap there was nobody behind me and I increased the gap with every lap.

“It was nice to be in control of a race and I had such a gap I didn’t see a single rider behind me over the five laps.”

The win in Norwich was Kerry’s second victory of the series, having topped the pile in the second round while she also managed to make the podium in the third round, and this helped her to land another prestigious overall series win.

She added: “Winning the series for the second time running is absolutely fantastic.

“I’m always mindful of the fact that you can only do well in a series if you can get yourself to enough races to get enough points and that means having the health, means, support, desire and will to do so.

“And having those things is a place of utter privilege. I’m extremely thankful to be able to do that and also to all my amazing support and sponsors who enable it.”