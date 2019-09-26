Euan wins people’s merit

After an evening where coaches and volunteers were recognised at the annual Scottish FA grassroots awards the spotlight turned to the final award.

Sitting in the audience in his kilt, thrilled to have been nominated, was one of our own.

Lewis football coach Euan Macleod, co-manager of the Western Isles Island Games Association women’s team and also of Lewis and Harris Women’s FC.

A man who has given countless hours to helping cultivate and develop the women’s game in the Hebrides.

The SFA grassroots Awards aim to recognise and reward people across the country that make a difference to grassroots football in their local community.

Euan was nominated in the People’s Award with Merit, as voted for by the public, and it was a well deserved success when his name was read out from the stage.

News of his triumph was matched with an outpuring of messages of support on social media as all acknowledge the hard work and success Euan has had in the women’s game.

Euan helped lead the Lewis and Harris WFC to Highlands and Islands League Cup glory in their maiden season in the Highlands and Islands League with a squad of teenage schoolgirls.

Euan himself commented: “I am genuinely humbled at the level of support I have received. To gain this accolade is a positive reflection on the fantastic work from the Scottish North FA and particularly in Lewis and Harris.

“The Girls game is growing exponentially in our region. Partly because of the levels of exposure and coverage of women’s football by the media.

“Partly because of the positive and open mindset shown by The L&H Youth FA and because of the fantastic work our development officer Jo Murphy is doing. We finally feel part of the process and are working touching distance of the highest heights of the game. This makes my part in the process a whole lot easier, so thank you one and all, you share this award with me.

“Thankyou everyone from Lewis and Harris WFC, our wee family - I wouldn’t swop you for Real Madrid or Man United.”