Fundraiser to pedal length of Isles - twice

A Sheffield fundraiser is aiming to pedal the tarmac of the entire length of the Western Isles from the Butt of Lewis in Ness down to Vatersay and Barra before returning up again through the Uists, Harris and back up to Stornoway to finish.

Mike Lewus, a part time technical advisor at British Stainless Steel Assciation (BSSA) is taking on the Hebrides4Hearts&Minds cycle charity event next month with a window pencilled in for completition between April 16 and 25.

All monies raised from the challenge will be donated to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and SANE.

“Following a first trip of discovery in the Scottish Highlands and Western Islands 10 years ago I found myself loving Scotland, particularly the geography and terrain,” says Mike.

“Last October I cycled from Stornoway to Castle Bay and after finishing the trip I immediately began to consider a new and bigger challenge. A logical extension of the first trip was to cycle the entire length of the outer Hebrides from Port of Ness to Vatersay and back again.

“I thought that while I’m cycling I may as well help others less fortunate than myself to benefit too, hence the charity dimension.”

To donate to Mike’s challenge visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?pageId=1028054