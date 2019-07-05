Gazette will be bringing you all the action from the Island Games in Gibraltar

Lewis Wind Power, developers of the Stornoway Wind Farm, have lent their backing to the media coverage of the Western Isles Island Games Association squad competing at next week’s International Island Games in Gibraltar.

Pictured is Kerry MacPhee, LWP Community Liaison, with Eric Mackinnon of the Stornoway Gazette.

The Gazette will be bringing you live coverage each day at: www.stornowaygazette.co.uk, with updates on all the action each evening, including images and video footage and of course significant results, reports and reaction in print and over the coming weeks in the paper.

The coverage has been backed by Lewis Wind Power who wish all our athletes well as they fly the flag for the isles against the other member islands of the IGA in athletics, swimming, cycling, shooting and badminton.

The live coverage in the Gazette begins this Saturday, July 6th, when the Western Isles squad touch down in Gibraltar.