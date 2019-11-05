Lewis & Harris S1 and S2 Swimming Gala

Secondary schools across Lewis and Harris are being invited to enter pupils to make up teams of four for the annual S1 & S2 Team Swimming Gala In conjunction with Sport and Health & Active Schools.

Entry is free for the gala which is taking place on Thursday, December 5, in the Lewis Sports Centre.

All events will be 25m and points will be allocated fasted time. Competitors must enter in a team of four (Nicolson enter in house teams) and pupils can only represent one team.

In each team of four a different team member must compete in each stroke (Backstroke, Breaststroke, Front Crawl, Free style).

The relay will be 25m Free Style where all four swimmers take part.

Races will not be held if there is only one entrant and all normal swimming rules apply as regards strokes, starts, turns and relay takeovers, swimmers who do not comply may be disqualified.