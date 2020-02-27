New members and team managers for Western Isles Island Games Association

Eve Maciver (nee Carrington) will forever go down in history as one of the Western Isles Island Game’s Association greatest athletes.

She secured the first ever podium for the Western Isles and first medal at the same time before she went on to land seven across five different sports under the WIIGA flag.

And while she may continue to compete and chase down medals, new personal bests and medals her WIIGA legacy is set to continue in a different way as she looks to plot the course for the next generation of track and field stars eying NatWest International Island Games glory as the newly installed WIIGA Athletics Team Manager.

She takes over from Seumas MacTaggart who stepped down after another strong games showing for the athletics camp which saw jumpers Mary Macleod and Heather Mackinnon return home with a silver and bronze triple jump gong respectively.

Also joining Eve as a new Team Manager in the WIIGA camp is Keith Bray who takes over from the good work done by Paul Finnegan who helped the badminton squad to their first wins in Gibraltar last summer.

Both appointments were confirmed at the recent WIIGA BGM as they reflected on the Gibraltar success where WIIGA landed an impressive four Gold, two Silver and two Bronze medals, with the highlight being Kara Hanlon’s remarkable quartet of golds, single silver and hat-trick of Island Games all-time records she set in the pool.

It was also announced that The Scottish Salmon Company will be extending their sponsorship through to Guernsey 2021. This will be the third Games that SSC have supported WIIGA with and their support is gratefully received.