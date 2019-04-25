Plethora of PB’s at OGM cracker

Stornoway was the place to be for Hebridean athletes this weekend as Stornoway Running and Athletics Club rolled out the track for their second Open Graded Meeting of the year.

And it proved to be a stellar day in track and field for a number of athletes as personal bests crumbled like sands beneath the incoming tides, new top times were scribbled down - including one time which has been recorded as the fastest in Scotland - and our athletes brought their A game to the Smith Avenue track.

Joining the Stornoway Running and Athletics Club gang for the event were athletes from North Uist, South Uist and Eriskay and as always seeing the different colours of the club vests do sporting battle was a welcoming and thrilling sight for all.

As OGM tradition dictates the day began with the hurdles and competing for the first time were two SRAC athletes new to the discipline in Anna Harrison and Francesca Greenstock who both showed great potential coming second and third to Amie Ringstead of NUAAC.

The track times were almost as hot as the overhead sun which bathed all below. New PBs continued to arrive in waves.

In the U10 75m Martin Maciver blazed a trail home in 12.76s. U11 Boys 75m Samuel Maclennan and Luc Smith both recorded PBs with the girls 75m U13 Lucy Barron, Jess Muir and Hannah Maclean all each achieving new top times..

Megan MacLean ran a solid 800m with a new PB as did Kyla McMurdo who put in an outstanding run to finish in 2:36.92. It must be a family thing as her sister Ellen McMurdo also blazed home in 45.69s to take a full two seconds off her PB in the 300m alongside Lewis Maclean. Gemma Macritchie, Charlie Morrison and Gemma Smith all put in superb performances.

Other fantastic track performances came from Sebastian Nicolson, Euan Flett, Eve Carrington, Rachel Murray, Ewan Macleod, Hannah Mackenzie and Sarah Maciver who has, at he time of going to press, the fastest 150m time in the whole of Scotland.

It was also good to see some of SRAC senior runners taking part in the 3k run which proved to be very competitive with more PBs. Well done to Murdo Alex, Norman Ferguson, David Morrison, Daniel, Sophie and Jim on what was a memorable race and we hope their participation can encourage others.

In the field events there were fantastic performances and the trend of astonishing PBs continued perhaps most notably from teenage thrower Marion Maccorquodale who wowed with two 10m plus throws with the 3k and 4k shot putt.

Elsewhere in the shot putt there were some fantastic throws by Oliver Maciver, Euan Flett and a new PB for Lucy Barron. The Javelin produced some fine throws from Amie Ringstead, Ulleam Morrison and Crisdean MacDonalad who in his first competition threw over 30m.

The discus also had a notable throw from Ruairidh Muncaster with 28.53m.

In the triple jump WIIGA athlete Mary Macleod, hopped, skipped and jumped to a staggering 10.75m - a new PB - while long jumpers Ewan Amos, Sarah Maciver, Alasdair Fraser, Angela Horne, Anna Macdonald, DJ Macmillian and from our youngest group 8-9 year old Lilly Maciver and Danny Smith excelled.

The high jump was also a very exciting place to be with some steady jumping from all our competitors particularly Alasdair Fraser reaching 1.50m.

SRAC would like to thank all the helpers who gave up their time on Saturday to help out and these events could not take place without all this invaluable help. The club would also like to thank all the athletes for taking part in what was a memorable day, the parents for your support, it is encouraging to the coaches to see all the young athletes having fun and enjoying themselves with their friends, also to our travelling neighbours from Uist and Benbecula for the efforts to get to Stornoway.

SRAC’s older athletes, U13+, will be competing in Aberdeen with the Island Select Squad and Inverness in the North District Championships over the next few weeks and we wish them all the best.

The next big meeting at the track will be the main one of the year, the Western Isles Championships on the 15th June when we welcome back all our friends for another day of highly competitive events.