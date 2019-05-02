Record numbers for Stornoway Half Marathon

In just over three weeks Stornoway will host what could be the biggest ever race in Hebridean history in terms of participation numbers.

Due to take place on Saturday, May 25, the Stornoway Half Marathon is already sold out with the accompanying 10K also close to maximum participation where between the two races a massive 550 runners are expected in what would be the biggest ever road running event in the Western Isles.

Just under two thirds of those entered with be travelling to the island to take part, from all across the UK and as far as the US and Australia.

As always race organisers have issued a plea for help with up to 70 marshalls around the town and Lews Castle Grounds route required.

To help or for more information please email half@srac.org.uk