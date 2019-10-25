Sports people and coaches win recognition at awards ceremony

The Lewis and Harris Sports Council recently held their annual awards ceremony.

Here we feature the winners in our special picture gallery.

DR Morrison.

Winner of the Sportsworld U18 Award was Lochs teenager Rachael Johnstone.

It has been a remarkable year for the kid keeper who was snapped up by the Celtic Youth sides while she has also been capped by her country at youth level - all while still living at home in Balallan.

Rachael recently spent nine days away with the Scotland U17s playing against Northern Ireland, Montenegro & Italy where she helped Scotland qualify for the elite rounds while earning her my first competitive minutes for Scotland at the same time.

Lewis-based swimming coach DR Morrison’s ongoing genius in the pool and hand in the career of so many top swimmers was honoured with the Service to Sport Award.

Mary Macleod

DR played a huge role in helping mould Kara Hanlon from a teen swimming prospect to a multi medal winning, Island Games record breaking, Commonwealth Games hopeful.

DR continues to be a huge inspiration to local swimmers.

Inverness Caley Thistle’s WFC’s newest goal hero Mary Macleod picked up the award for Sportsworld Over 18 player of the year.

Recently signed by the Caley Jags she has settled into life in the Highlands in fine form scoring eight goals in five matches.

Gavin Earons

But in addition to football the 19-year-old showed her talents are not restricted to one sport as she also secured a precious silver medal at this summer’s NatWest International Island Games.

Leaping to a huge personal best against some of the best from around the world, Mary landed silver in Gibraltar in the triple jump.

Gavin Earons was the pick of the member clubs and their association members as the SportsScotland Community Coach of the Year.

Gavin’s tireless work on two wheels with the current crop of mountain bikers and cyclists have earned him the nod as community coach of the year.

Jessica Macleod

A key member of the Lewis and Harris Women’s Football Club and a highly rated local coach, Jessica Macleod, was the top pick for the SportsScotland Young Coach of the Year.

Jessica’s hard work and dedication to working with young footballers in Harris was a key factor in earning her the prestigious award.

The Young Person’s Coach of the Year was awarded jointly to Andrew MacAskill and Scott MacLeod of Camanachd Leodhais - both of whom were there to accept the awards.

A great tribute to all involved with the club for their efforts in another long and challenging season.

Previous Camanachd Leodhais success at the Awards has been seen by Paul Duke, Over 18 Sportsperson of the Year in 2014 and Al Reed for the Young Person’s Coach of the Year in 2016.

Top pick in the Murdo Maclean Squad/Team of the Year category was the all conquering, and all too short lived, Lewis and Harris WFC.

Andrew Macaskill and Scott Macleod

The squad was pulled together by Catherine Anne Macleod and Euan Macleod for their first entry into the newly formed Highlands and Islands Women’s League.

Lewis and Harris took to mainland competition in blistering style, winning every single league match they played and lifting the League Cup.

Unfortunately player numbers forced the club to withdraw from the league before it reached its conclusion and it is hoped they will be back before too long.

The Lewis and Harris Sports Council Club of the Year was Camanachd Leòdhais.

This was the first time the shinty club have won this prestigious award but it is well deserved for the countless hours of work the club put into both their senior set up and working with aspiring and potential shinty players around the island.

Lewis & Harris WFC