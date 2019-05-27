Stornoway Half Marathon record still belongs to Oor Wullie

The Stornoway Half Marathon record held by Lewis runner William MacRury still stands - but only just after the weekend’s event.

Saturday’s triumvirate of Half Marathon, 10K and Fun Run has been tagged as the biggest ever race in Hebridean history in terms of participation numbers and action on the day didn’t disappoint.

Around 550 runners pulled on their runners and vests for the various events in what could be the biggest ever road running event ever in the Western Isles.

Just under two thirds of those entered crossed the Minch to take part from all across the UK and as far as the US and Australia.

Winner of the half marathon was Ewan Crawford of Hunters Bog Trotters who broke the tape in 1:14:06 who was just shy of oor William’s 1:!3:17

See this week’s Gazette for a full spread of pictures from the event and results.