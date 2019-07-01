Western Isles Island Games Association kit launch

WIIGA’s main sponsor, The Scottish Salmon Company, this week presented the WIIGA squad with their kit for the upcoming NatWest International Island Games in Gibraltar.

The team of 34 athletes plus management, coaches and medical team flies out from Stornoway this Saturday morning (July 6) to take part in the biennial multi sports event.

All the kit has been received and packed into individual kit bags and the realisation that the Games are upon us is really kicking in. It is always a proud moment for the athletes trying on the Western Isles kit, especially so for the 15 athletes who be wearing the kit for the first time.

WIIGA is competing in five sports in what will be its eighth Games : Athletics; Swimming; Shooting; Cycling; and Badminton.

Craig Anderson, Chief Executive of The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “With just a few days to go until the start of the games, the arrival of the WIIGA team kit is another exciting milestone for the athletes as they prepare to travel to Gibraltar

“We are proud to be sponsoring WIIGA for the fifth consecutive year and wish all the athletes taking part the best of luck in the Gibraltar 2019 International Island Games XVIII.”

Norrie MacDonald, WIIGA Chair, said: “The kit looks fantastic and provides a real feeling of identity for the athletes.

“We are so grateful to The Scottish Salmon Company for their continued sponsorship of the association.

“All our athletes have worked incredibly hard to prepare for their events. The NatWest International Island Games is a major international event with many Commonwealth Games athletes and also some Olympians competing.

“It is an incredible experience for all those taking part and we can’t wait to get out to Gibraltar.”

As well as the tremendous support WIIGA receives from main sponsor, The Scottish Salmon Company, many of our sports teams have received financial support from local businesses and organisations and our sincere thanks are due to them.

To date the following have given support: - Harris Tweed Hebrides; Ishga; R. Doig (Optician); MG ALBA; Engebret Ltd; Lewis Builders; Horshader Community Development; Macaulay Askernish; CnES; Lewis Wind Power; Nick Oppenheim; Uist & Barra and Lewis & Harris Sports Councils.

The NatWest Island Games will be held in Gibraltar from 6th – 12th July 2019.

This will be the 8th Games that WIIGA have competed at since joining the IIGA in 2003:

Shetland 2015; Rhodes 2007; Aland 2009; Isle of Wight 2011; Bermuda 2013; Jersey 2015; and Gotland 2017.

The Stornoway Gazette will be on the plane to Gibraltar and bringing you daily results, pictures and reaction.

Visit www.stornowaygazette.co.uk every day during the Island Games for exclusive coverage from Gibraltar and from the athletes themselves.

The WIIGA 2019 squad is made up of 34 athletes; 8 team managers/coaches (4 team managers are also registered to compete); 2 medical team; 3 WIIGA management.

Fifteen of the 34 athletes are making their first ever appearance at the NatWest International Island Games.

This will also be the first time WIIGA have ever entered a full badminton squad in the team event.