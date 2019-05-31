Western Isles Island Games Athletics profiles part 2

Gemma Macritchie

Age: 15

Event: 400m, 4x400m relay

Personal best: n/a

An exciting young talent who booted the doors off the squad to stake her place.

Relatively new to 400m distance but has done very well to earn a place in the squad and earn experience at the top level of the Island Games.

Following in the footsteps of athletes like Heather Mackinnon and Connor MacLean, she is part of the next generation making the step up.

Angela Horne

Age: 16

Event: long jump, 4 x100m relay, 4x400m relay

Personal best: 5.25m

Angela smashed her long jump personal best in a year when the long jump scene in the Western Isles has arguably never been more competitive with five girls all earning the required long jump standard.

With only two making the team, Angela took a long jump spot as she leaped to a new personal best of 5.05 at the last competition of the season last year - a distance she which she has since improved to 5.25m.

Marina Murray

Age: 33

Event: Half Marathon

Personal best : 95.45

Has NatWest Island Games experience as part of the women’s football squad from Jersey 2015.

Now she swapped her football boots for running shoes as she has joined the women’s half marathon team for the Games.

A strong runner who is regularly seen pounding the pavements around Lewis, Marina recently recorded a strong time in the Stornoway Half Marathon of 1:36:18.

Heather Mackinnon

Age: 20

Event: long jump, triple jump

Personal best: 5.31 (lj); 10.84 (tj)

The fairytale triumph of Gotland two years ago.

Leaped to a triple jump gold medal with her first jump which none of her rival athletes could surpass or even equal.

Heather has been working hard over the past year and hit the qualifying standard last year while she also set a new Western Isles women long jump record of 5.31 which hints at even more to come from the exciting athlete.