Western Isles Island Games Athletics profiles part 3

Mhairi Hall

Age: 27

Event: half marathon

Personal best : 85:14

Mhairi galloped round the Stornoway Half Marathon just this past weekend with a speedy time of 1:27:27 and she is an exciting addition to the Western Isles squad.

Part of a three-woman half marathon squad aiming to make a mark in Gibraltar.

A natural runner who only made her half marathon last year setting her personal best at the first attempt which also secured the qualifying standard.

The weekend’s Stornoway Half was only her third ever so with more experience her times could become even more remarkable.

DJ Macmillan

Age: 19

Event: long jump, 100m

Personal best : 11.79 (100m); 5.99m (lj)

A second Island Games for DJ who is as home sprinting around the track as he is leaping into sand pits.

His form has improved in recent weeks with his times falling as his distances increase ahead of the fast approaching Games.

Eilidh Macleod

Age: 19

Event: 400m, 200m, 4x400m relay, 4x100m relay

Personal best: 60:60 (400m); 26:40 (200m)

Eilidh has had a good indoor season which shows the benefits of her working hard in a good training group in Dundee where Eilidh is studying.

Has the experience of two Island Games under her belt so she has seen it all before and can use the experience of the past to fuel her in 2019.

Mary Macleod

Age: 18

Event: triple jump, 4x100m relay

Personal best: 10.75m (tj)

Another all-rounder who is as capable on the track as she is in the field. Also part of the Western Isles women’s football squad competing soon in Wales.

Mary narrowly missed out on the top two spots for long jump but turned her hand to triple jump where she leaped to 10.75m in April.