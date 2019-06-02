WIIGA athletics profile part 4

Eve Carrington

Age: 31

Event: 400m hurdles, shot putt, 4x400m relay

Personal best: 10.99m; 64:72 (400mh)

One of the Western Isles’ greatest ever athletes. A star of track and field and medal winner of track and field at the Island Games.

Won the Western Isles first ever medal at the Games - back in Shetland 2005 - and an ever present at every event since.

A multi talented athlete who competes across a huge range of events and she has been on the podium and brought home the bling in FIVE different sports too.

Her mantelpiece at home has SEVEN Island Games medals draped off the side ensuring if WIIGA ever has a Mount Rushmore of their greatest sportspeople - Eve will be on it. A huge inspiration to the younger squad members too and she is also mentoring as assistant coach.

Michael Macmillan

Age: 21

Event: 800m, 1500m

Personal best : 1:54:02; 4:01:77

Ready to take on the track with the Western Isles crest on his vest for the third time is Michael MacMillan, who agonisingly missed out on a medal by 13 hundredths of a second after a storming finish in the 800m in Gotland in 2017.

Will this be his year?

The Glasgow-based athlete has been working hard and chipping away at his already impressive times.

Trains in the same group as Scotland’s super athlete Laura Muir which can only help his development.

Sian Macdonald

Age: 17

Event: 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, 4x400m relay

Personal best: 13:09 (100m); 27:33 (200m)

A second jaunt into the stage of the international sporting combat of the Island Games for sprinter Sian.

Powerful strides provide the foundation for her blistering race pace.

Scott Maciver

Age: 17

Event: 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Personal best: 11:29 (100m); 22:93 (200m)

Transitioned from longer distance runner to short distance sprinter and is reaping the rewards.

Tumbling times and ever improving personal bests are his - and WIIGA’s gain - and Scott recently set brand new Western Isles records for both 100m and 200m.

Scott will hop on the flight to Gibraltar in excellent form for his first taste of the Island Games but it is unlikely to be his last.