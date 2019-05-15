Women’s Cancer Challenge 5K runners set for this weekend

This Saturday will be the 13th annual Women’s Cancer Challenge 5K in Stornoway and as tradition dictates it will continue to rake in significant donations for the Lewis Branch of Cancer Research

Taking place on Saturday, May 18, the event again sets off from Lews Castle College.

Over the last twelve years participants in the event have raised well over £100,000 for the Lewis branch of Cancer Research UK and it has become the largest sporting participation event in the Outer Hebrides.

Don’t forget you can walk, jog, run or any combination on the day!

Event organiser Tony Wade admits to being thrilled with how much the annual Women’s Cancer Challenge has grown.

The idea was borne with two primary objectives: to raise money in the fight against cancer in tribute to a colleague who lost his battle against the disease, and also to encourage more women to run.

Now more than a dozen years on and more than 500 women regularly pull on the trademark t-shirt and complete a fundraising 5K around the Lews Castle Grounds.

“When we started there were so few women running that Kirsty and I physically stopped our car one day when we saw a woman running to find out who she was,” recalled Tony.

“This, and when our dear colleague passed away we decided to try and do something to raise money for cancer, an illness which affects every family, and get more ladies running.”

Tony, Kirsty and all involved with the Women’s Cancer Challenge are continually grateful for the continued support of a number of businesses and organisations without which the event would not be such a success.

From the Stornoway Trust and Lews Castle College to Grillburger and Tesco, the support for the event is wide reaching.

Thanks very much to everyone who has entered the event so far – entry forms can be left at Sports Centre Reception or be sent to: Tony Wade, 3 Crowlista, Isle of Lewis, HS2 9JF.

Cheques can be made payable to ‘Women’s Cancer Challenge’.

To sign up for the Womens Cancer Challenge online - please visit

http://www.cruk.org/womenscancerchallenge