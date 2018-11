Highlighting the sporting successes across the region was the recent Lewis and Harris Sports Council Awards 2018.

See our photo gallery for the winners on the night.

Salsc Service Award went to Jane Mackintosh for Gymnastics.

Sportscotland Community Coach of the Year winner were Alan MacIver (pictured) and William MacRury for athletics.

The Murdo Maclean Team/Squad of the Year winners were Stornoway Women's Rugby Club. Pictured accepting the award is Alison Venters.

Over 18 Sportsworld Sports Person winner was John Macaskill for athletics.