Rider Kenneth Macleod shows grit and glory with Donington victory comeback

BSB R7 - Donington Park

Keeping the momentum from Cadwell a fortnight ago, I went out and was straight on the pace in Free Practice and Qualifying where I ended the sessions 11th and 12th respectively.

Heat Race - Starting from 6th on the grid I got a good launch and into a 3 way battle for 4th with Andrew Williams and James Bull. It was a mega battle for the full 8 laps, with plenty of great overtakes being made. Unfortunately, I got on the power a bit too keenly coming out of the last corner on the last lap and crashed out of 4th place! Absolutely gutted after what was my best race onboard the BMW so far.

LCQ Race - Due to my DNF in the heat race I lined up on the grid in 18th. A mega first lap put me up 11 places by the end of lap one before making my way to 3rd a couple of laps later. I then closed the gap to the two in front and sat in behind them and regrouped for a couple of laps while they battled away with each other. With 2 laps to go I made my move to the front and got my head down setting consecutive fastest laps of the race and taking home 1st place!

Main Race - Starting 27th for this one I knew I had a lot of work to do. I had a great start and instantly started to work my way through the pack. I managed to make my way into 11th place by lap 7 when unfortunately, there was a red flag (rider ok) due to excessive gravel on the track. Sadly, the results went back a lap so dropped me to 12th. All things considered still absolutely chuffed to have made up 15 places in such a short number of laps!

To top it off, I was then rolled into parc ferme and given ‘Rider of the Day’ Award by Steve Platter, the cup ambassador.

As always a massive thank you to the True Heroes Racing team for all their hard work over the weekend. Despite the disappointment of crashing from 4th this was definitely my best BSB weekends so far and one to now build on as we head into the final round at Brands Hatch on 17th-19th October.

A massive thank you to O’mac Construction LTD, BreedonsHebrides, Duncan Mackay & Sons and Woodys Express for their help and support making all this possible this year. If there are any other companies out there that would like to help out for next season that would be massively appreciated, please contact me via Facebook or instagram at KM36 Racing.