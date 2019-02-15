Scottish Salmon Company extends sponsorship to Western Isles Island Games Association

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) is to continue sponsoring the Western Isles Island Games Association (WIIGA) for the fifth consecutive year as they prepare to travel to Gibraltar for the 2019 International Island Games.

Run with the support of volunteers from across the sporting community, WIIGA works in partnership with local sports clubs throughout the Western Isles and provides invaluable support to athletes to enable them to compete in the international competition every two years.

The 2019 event will see the team of approximately 40 athletes travel to Gibraltar where they will spend a week (6 – 12 July) competing in sports including badminton, cycling, shooting, swimming and athletics. In 2017 the WIIGA squad of over 70 athletes took home a record haul of 10 Gold medals; 2 Silver medals; and 1 Bronze medal, a feat which they will be hoping to match this year.

Employing over 200 people across the Outer Hebrides, SSC has a proud history of supporting the communities in which it operates, directly enabling local athletes to compete at an elite level on the world stage.

Craig Anderson, Chief Executive of The Scottish Salmon Company, said: “We are very proud to be supporting the Western Isles Island Games Association for a fifth year. With sites throughout the Western Isles, this partnership reinforces our passion for promoting health and wellbeing in the areas where we live and work.

“We wish the athletes in the Western Isles team the best of luck in their training as they prepare for the 2019 Island Games.”

Iain GG Campbell, General Team Manager of the Western Isles Island Games Association said: “Our partnership with The Scottish Salmon is of great benefit to the Western Isles Island Games Association, and it really shows the benefits that a successful sponsorship can provide for the local community.

“We must extend our thanks to SSC for their continued support, which provides valuable assistance to athletes from the Western Isles team.”