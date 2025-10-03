Nestled on the banks of the River Doon in Alloway, Ayr, Brig o’ Doon House Hotel is a four-star boutique hotel. Originally built in 1829 as a Traveller’s Inn, the hotel once housed just seven apartments, stables, and a coach house. Following its final transformation, the hotel now offers 14 beautifully appointed bedrooms, including eight new River Suites with private balconies overlooking the river and landscaped gardens.

Part of The RAD Hotel Group since 2022, the family-owned property has undergone extensive renovations, including this final phase that includes a newly built wraparound extension housing Tales, a lounge bar and private dining room, and elevated public spaces to create an extraordinary setting to come together for relaxed dining, get togethers or large scale celebrations. This final phase completes earlier refurbishments to the hotel’s grand ballroom, luxurious bedrooms and new stunning suites. A truly sympathetic restoration project designed to blend timeless romance with modern Scottish luxury.

Tales operates seven days a week from noon until 10pm offering seasonal Scottish cuisine, and sweeping, magnetic views of the River Doon and gardens below. The name and concept are rooted in the poetic legacy of Robert Burns, who famously penned many of his greatest works just steps from the hotel on the iconic Brig o’ Doon bridge.

As guests enter the hotel, they’ll find the former Coven restaurant transformed into a new lounge, complete with a bespoke marble bar and cosy lounge seating that retains the original monochrome chequered tiles that’s woven into the legacy of the hotel. Adjacent is an intimate private dining room for up to 24 guests, ideal for quiet celebrations or pre-dinner gatherings or semi private spaces with picturesque views seating up to 16.

Beyond the lounge, you’ll find a 80-cover romantic dining space that takes inspiration from old world forgotten libraries with a contrasting earthy and burgundy colour palette, gold illuminating accents, alongside comfortable leather-backed oxblood seating to create a truly magical setting to dine.

I headed down to Ayrshire to check out the newly refurbished hotel and try out their new restaurant, Tales.

1 . Brig o' Doon House Hotel The front of the stunning hotel on High Maybole Road. | Declan McConville Photo Sales

2 . Brig o' Doon House Hotel Our view from the room was spectacular offering views of the River Doon and Brig o’ Doon itself, the exact setting for the climax to Robert Burns’ most famous poem, “Tam o’ Shanter.” | Declan McConville Photo Sales

3 . Brig o' Doon House Hotel A comfortable sleep was enjoyed in this plush king-sized bed with a deep-green velvet headboard, complemented by soft suede accents. | Declan McConville Photo Sales