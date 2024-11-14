easyJet holidays launches packages for the Summer 2026 season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

easyJet holidays has today launched its Summer 2026 season, the largest programme for the tour operator to date.

It offers thousands of bestselling hotels to popular sunshine destinations of Antalya, Costa Blanca, Dalaman, Majorca and Tenerife besides desirable cities of Amsterdam, Barcelona, Krakow, Paris and Rome, with travel dates right up to the end of October 2026.

In line with the new season launch, there’s even more free kids places on offer than ever before to over 350 of the tour operator’s most family friendly hotels. With properties that feature brilliant value all-inclusive board basis, fantastic facilities and endless entertainment with access to aqua parks and kids clubs throughout the entire stay, there’s something for every family looking to plan ahead.

With over 70 beach and city destinations across Europe and North Africa, easyJet holidays also caters to adults-only and solo travel with hidden gems including Dalyan in Turkey, a trending alternative destination all about its farming town, with a beach at one end and the iconic Dalyan river at the other, also home to impressive ruins to be admired from the water.

Alongside the island of Mykonos, providing a fantastic range of brand new hotels with ultimate luxury, perfect for couples seeking adventure, delicious cuisine and wonderful nightlife.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Paul Bixby, easyJet holidays Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We’re pleased to announce our biggest ever programme of package holidays on sale today for Summer 2026, focused on showcasing a vast selection of sunshine getaways and city escapes across Europe and North Africa. We’re also offering our largest amount of free kids places, available to over 350 family friendly hotels, giving our customers ultimate choice at unbeatable prices”

easyJet holidays Summer 2026 top picks which include free kids places:

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Ukino Palmerias Village in Portugal on an All Inclusive basis for £804 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Belfast International airport on 7 April 2026.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Sandos Benidorm Suites in Benidorm on an All Inclusive basis for£744 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol airport on 22 April 2026.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Eftalia Village in Antalya on an All Inclusive basis for£619 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Manchester airport on 7 April 2026.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Grand Ideal Premium Hotel in Dalaman on an All Inclusive basis for£697 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Edinburgh airport on 21 April 2026.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Fergus Club Mallorca Waterpark in Palme de Mallorca on an All Inclusive basis for£1,102 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Southampton airport on 18 May 2026.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Club Mac Alcudia in Majorca on an All Inclusive basis for £715 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Newcastle airport on 26 April 2026.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Ponient Hotel Piramide Salou by PortAventura World in Costa Dorada on half Board basis for£591 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Glasgow airport on30 April 2026.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Cyprotel Faliraki in Rhodes on a Half Board basis for£693 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Edinburgh airport on4 May 2026.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 3* Sahara Beach Aquapark in Tunisia on an All-inclusive basis for £604 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick airport on8 April 2026.

easyJet holidays Summer 2026 top picks for adults only and city escapes:

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Puente Real in Malaga on an All Inclusive basis for £737 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Southend airport on2 April 2026.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Qubus Hotel Krakow in Krakow on a Room Only basis for £299 per person including flights and hotel from London Gatwick airport on14 April 2026.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 3* Hotel2Stay in Amsterdam on a Room Only basis for £799 per person including flights and hotel from London Luton airport on19 April 2026.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4* Grand Magic Hotel in Paris on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £518 per person including flights and hotel from Liverpool John Lennon airport on27 April 2026.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Kenzi Rose Garden in Marrakech on an All Inclusive basis for £743 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Southend airport on25 August 2026

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Bel Air Azur Resort in Hurghada on an All Inclusive basis for £641 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Liverpool John Lennon airport on23 April 2026.