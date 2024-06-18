Foreign and Commonwealth Office: Updated travel advice for popular destination Mexico as passport warning issued
The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for UK holidaymakers heading to the popular holiday destination Mexico. Holidaymakers have been issued a passport warning by the government as they may need to renew them earlier than expected.
Travellers have been warned to check their passports well before their trip. Unlike many destinations in Europe like Spain and Greece which require UK tourists to have three months left on their passports to enter the country, Mexico's embassy in the UK advises visitors to have at least 180 days left on their passports until they expire.
The Foreign Office says: "If you are visiting Mexico, your passport should be valid for the length of your stay in Mexico. Mexico's embassy in the UK, as a general recommendation, are advising for passports to be valid for at least 180 days because this is the maximum time you can remain in Mexico as a tourist."
If your passport expires before the 180-day window, it's advised to renew your passport ahead of time, allowing enough time for your new passport to arrive before your trip. UK travellers do not need a visa to visit Mexico on holiday. Instead, holidaymakers will get a stamp in their passport which confirms the number of days they are allowed to stay.
The immigration service in Mexico has installed e-gates in some terminals of the main international airports and tourists over the age of 18 can use them. Travellers are reminded to make sure they collect the ticket printed by the e-gate and to keep it safe as you will need to present it when exiting the country.
Border officials may also ask to see proof of your departure plans before allowing you into the country. They can also ask for proof of your accommodation booking and for evidence that you have enough funds to support your stay.
Mexico is a popular holiday destination with its natural landscapes, cultural treasures and beaches. Mexico City, Cancun and Tulum are some of the most popular regions for British holidaymakers.
The new advice from the Foreign Office comes shortly after it issued a new travel warning for Mexico amid “kidnappings” that can be “common”. It said crime in the country can pose a risk for visitors, particularly in major cities and tourist resorts.
The FCDO says that although tourists are not usually targeted for this sort of crime, people visiting the country must be vigilant. It advises UK holidaymakers to research their destination thoroughly, only travel in daylight if possible, and inform trusted contacts of your plans.
