Dad’s Day Out - The best experiences to enjoy with dad this Father’s Day with TUI

With Father’s Day approaching, TUI, the leading tourism and leisure group has rounded up the best experiences to enjoy this year with dad. So, ditch the cliché ‘Best Dad Ever’ mug and the comedy socks and look no further than fun experiences to have together, whether that’s abroad or closer to home.

Earlier this year, TUI launched ‘Experiences for Locals’, a curated collection of activities for people to enjoy closer to home which are available to book via TUI Musement, and in partnership with entertainment discovery platform Fever*.

From discovering the history of the Beatles in Liverpool, to the more unusual Bee Keeping experiences – memorable moments with dad awaits

Bond over The Beatles

Bee Keeping

For music lovers, The Beatles Storytakes visitors on an atmospheric journey through the history of The Beatles and how their global impact shaped music and culture. Located in the Fab Four's hometown of Liverpool it is the world's largest permanent exhibition devoted to The Beatles. Go behind the scenes at the famous Abbey Road Studios and take an underwater trip on the Yellow Submarine. Tickets start from £20.00 per adult and the price includes the entrance fee and an audio tour.

Rule the Realm with Dad

Embark on an epic adventure across iconic locations from the renowned Game of Thrones series. Hear intriguing anecdotes and lesser-known facts from your entertaining guide with stops including Carnlough Harbour, a picturesque fishing village used as Bravoss in the series. Customers will also visit the Giant’s Causeway where you can explore, and walk across the historic stones and the eerie caves of Cushendun await, where Melisandre birthed her terrifying shadow baby. The Game of Thrones Tour from Belfast nine-hour tour departs daily and starts from £35.00 per adult. The price includes transportation and a driver/guide.

The Bees Knees

Further afield, why not treat dad to learn about The Fascinating World of Bees, from TUI’s partnership with National Geographic Day tours in Rhodes. Learn about the history of maintaining colonies of bees and their hives in the South Aegean islands and simple ways to protect these creatures which are crucial to our planet's ecosystem. Travellers will also enjoy a live demonstration of honey extraction – with time to sample afterwards – before donning a protective suit to look at an active apiary, examining the open hive with an experienced beekeeper. The half-day tour runs every Friday and starts from £98.00 per adult. The price includes a guided tour with a National Geographic-trained guide, admission fees, local delicacy tasting and the demonstration.

Go the Extra Mile with Dad

The TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca is taking place on 19th October 2025, so what better way to celebrate than to cross the finish line of a full or half marathon together? The routes weave through the beautiful streets of Palma and there’s also the option of a shorter 10-kilometre run available.

Marathon tickets start from £38.00 per adult and can be booked here.

Alternatively, customers can book the TUI marathon package departing on 17th October 2025. Prices start from £650 per person and include three nights’ accommodation at Riu Playa Park in a Twin Room on an all-inclusive basis, return flights from London Gatwick, transfers, race tickets and coach transfers on the day of the marathon, plus activities like a sport-themed sightseeing tour. For more information, visit TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca | TUI.co.uk

Bookings can be made through the TUI website, app, or local TUI travel stores.