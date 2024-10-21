TUI unveils top Halloween-inspired experiences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With spooky season just around the corner, TUI and TUI Musement has compiled its top picks of European cities with Halloween-inspired experiences for travellers to enjoy on their next city break.

From visiting iconic horror movie settings in Rome to venturing deep underground in Paris, these are some of the recommended adventures.

Paris

Besides exploring the Paris Catacombs – home to more than 6 million skeletons, or strolling through Père Lachaise Cemetery, the resting place of artists like Jim Morrison, adventurous travellers can discover the darker side of the Palace of Versailles on a murder and mystery-themed tour.

If the magnificent castle walls of the Palace of Versailles could speak, they would tell many dark and daring tales; of murder most foul, of poisoned wine chalices, of scandals and betrayal. Discover which part of the castle was built over a cemetery, and see where the ghost of Marie-Antoinette is said to walk at night. TUI Musement offers the four-hour Murders and mysteries tour at the Court of Versailles tour with prices starting from £114pp. Departures run Tuesday-Sundays and include transport, guide and admission fees.

Getting there: TUI offers city breaks to Paris for three-nights staying at the 4T XO Hotel on a room only basis. Prices from £308pp. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Room with flights departing from London Gatwick on 9th November 2024 with 15kg of hand luggage per person. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel agent or download our app.

Barcelona

The Gothic Quarter is steeped in mystery, making it the ideal place to encounter the city’s supernatural inhabitants. Uncover the ghost legends as visitors pass through the cobbled streets and medieval buildings on this tour where the guide will share most chilling stories the city has to offer. At the end of the tour, enjoy a spooky cocktail in a bar located in the heart of the Gothic Quarter.

TUI Musement offers the 90-minute Barcelona Gothic Quarter ghosts and legends tour with prices starting from £14pp. Departures run daily and include the walking tour with a guide.

Getting there: TUI offers city breaks to Barcelona for three-nights staying at the 5T Claris and Spa on a room only basis. Prices from £475pp. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Superior Room with flights departing from Manchester Airport on 9th November 2024 with 20kg of hold luggage per person. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel agent or download our app.

Rome

The city’s rich history has left behind more than just monuments. Its catacombs and the Capuchin Crypt are home to eerie relics. Embark on an unforgettable journey through ancient Rome's underground wonders, exploring crypts, catacombs, and burial chambers. Descend into volcanic rock corridors, discovering frescoes and burial places doubling as places of worship during persecution. Led by an expert guide, navigate extensive catacombs revealing tales of a bygone era.

TUI Musement offers the three-hour Crypts and Catacombs of Rome legends tour with prices starting from £51pp. Departures run daily and include entrance ticket to the Catacombs, the Capuchin Crypt and Museum as well as a guide and transport.

Getting there: TUI offers city breaks to Rome for four-nights staying at the 3T Fragrance St Peter Hotel on a room only basis. Prices from £405pp. Price is based on two adults sharing a Double Room with flights departing from London Gatwick on 19th November 2024 with 20kg of hold luggage per person. To find out more about this holiday or to book go to tui.co.uk, visit your local travel agent or download our app.