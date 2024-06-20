This video More videos

Watch as we meet some of Britain’s most unusual pets - and look at the quirky activities they get up to, in a one-off programme on Shots! TV.

From taking parrots to the shops, to paddleboarding with giant dogs - a new show explores some of the weird and wonderful ways that British animal lovers bond with their furry friends.

Where can I watch The Most Weird and Wonderful British Pets?

Watch the full programme at https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52498147/the-most-weird-and-wonderful-british-pets

Shots! TV is also available on Freeview channel 267.

Cuteness overload

The half-hour programme is packed with funny and heart-warming clips of adorable pets that are likely to turn heads. Shots! TV producers went to meet a Lancashire woman who keeps African Pygmy Hedgehogs - and even has a rehabilitation room to help wild animals in her garden.

Watch heart-warming footage of a man who struck up an unlikely friendship with a wild fox, after helping the injured critter in his garden. And a parrot-mad couple who take their Macaws to the shops - and even the local takeaway.