Video shows moment Cinnamon the escaped capybara is captured after week-long adventure ‘living her best life’
Video shows the moment Cinnamon the escaped capybara was finally captured in woodland after a week-long search for the rodent.
Cinnamon escaped from her enclosure at Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, near Telford in Shropshire, on September 13.
In footage filmed yesterday (September 20), a group of experts are seen lifting the capybara in a cage from a pond within the zoo’s woodland conservation area. The team reportedly spent an hour trying to get her out of the pond and into a cage - with a staff member even falling into the water during the operation.
The zoo says she has been returned to an enclosure with her twin brother, Churro. Keepers are continuing to monitor Cinnamon to ensure she has a seamless transition back to family life. She is to remain off show to the public this weekend as she re-familiarises herself with her usual surroundings.
Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell said, “We’re absolutely delighted to have Cinnamon back at the zoo. We’ve been astounded at the public reaction to Cinnamon’s escape and are so grateful to everybody who has helped to return her safely to the zoo.”
“Cinnamon will be spending some time with her brother in an off-show enclosure this weekend, but all being well we hope that Cinnamon will return to her usual paddock with the rest of her family next week. I know that there will be lots of people who will be very excited to see her, but nobody more so than her own Mum and Dad.”
