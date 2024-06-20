This video More videos

Watch stunning panning shots of the spacious and modern home and hear how the draw will support London’s Air Ambulance.

A luxurious £5m London home is up for grabs in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

The spectacular house is the most valuable property ever to be offered in a UK prize draw.

Where is the Omaze London house?

The Omaze London house is located in the heart of Victoria Park village, Hackney. The stunning four-bedroom property has a gym, games area and spa facilities including a jacuzzi and sauna. Omaze Grand Prize Winners also get £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.

Omaze draw's £5m luxury London home located in Victoria Park Village, Hackney. | Omaze / SWNS

The home comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The winner can decide to live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it.

As well as making its Grand Prize Winner a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, London, will raise money for London’s Air Ambulance Charity. The money raised from the partnership with Omaze will go directly to fund the purchase of two new helicopters.

The partnership is backed by ex-England football captain and London’s Air Ambulance Charity supporter David Beckham.

David said: “When a patient is critically injured in the capital they don’t have time to get to hospital. But London’s Air Ambulance can deliver expert medics to perform emergency surgery anywhere in the city within minutes.

''Now they need our support to reach their target to replace their two helicopters and make sure they can keep flying to save lives across London. I hope that people respond to this campaign so that everyone in our city knows that London’s Air Ambulance will be there if they need them.”

Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £1m from the partnership.