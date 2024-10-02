Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pesto the penguin lives in Australia, but we thought this was too cute not to post!

Adorable video shows a huge fluffy chocolatey brown baby penguin called Pesto waddling around his icy enclosure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pesto, a 9-month-old King penguin, has gone viral due to his large size. At 22.5kg, he is the biggest chick Sea Life Melbourne has ever had, with penguins of his age at the aquarium weighing a maximum of 18kg.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pesto’s size is thought to be down to his “hearty appetite” and “good” genes. He eats 25 to 32 fish a day and his biological father Blake is the largest penguin at the aquarium.

Pesto has even had a celebrity visitor - with Katy Perry visiting Sea Life Melbourne to see him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pesto was declared a boy when the aquarium held a gender reveal for him in September. The gender of a King penguin cannot be determined just by looking at a chick, so a blood sample is sent to a laboratory to establish the gender.

Pesto is expected to lose weight when he fledges.