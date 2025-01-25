This video More videos

Footage shows the heart-stopping moment a Ryanair flight attempts to land during Storm Éowyn’s hurricane-force winds.

Footage (click to play above) shows a Ryanair flight landing in strong crosswinds during Storm Éowyn.

Aviation enthusiast Jack posted the video to his YouTube channel AviateJack today (January 24), writing: “The pilots of Ryanair flight FR1018 (from Budapest) were forced to go-around on their first approach into Edinburgh airport this morning, however made a decent landing second time around considering the conditions. As you can see, they "crabbed" the aircraft down just above the runway before bringing the nose back to the centerline.”

In a 4pm update, Edinburgh Airport said: “Weather warnings will remain in place beyond 1700, and conditions will continue to be challenging in the hours to come.

“Continue to check for any updates with the airline you are flying with before travelling to the airport.”

Other footage from Edinburgh shows pedestrians battling Storm Éowyn’s strong winds on Princes Street.

