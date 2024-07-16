This video More videos

Watch our reporter detail the rises in drop-off charges at UK airports and discuss free or cheaper parking alternatives.

New RAC analysis has shown seven UK airports have increased their drop-off charges this year.

Just three out of the top 20 UK airports, London City, Cardiff and Inverness, have free drop-off zones.

Here we’ve outlined the recent drop-off price rises and the most expensive UK airports for dropping off.

Which of the UK airports have the most expensive drop off charges?

London Stansted is the most expensive UK airport for dropping off, costing £7 for up to 15 minutes. Leeds Bradford is a close second, charging £6.50 for 10 minutes. London Gatwick and Bristol are the third most expensive, both charging £6 for up to 10 minutes. Glasgow and Aberdeen both charge £5.50 for 15 minutes. On a cost-per-minute basis, Manchester offers drivers the worst value, costing £5 a five-minute stay – the equivalent of £1 a minute.

At London Luton, dropping off for up to 20 minutes is currently free in its Mid Stay Car Park after a fire forced the closure of the airport’s Drop Off Zone, however travellers should be aware that the car park is a 10-minute walk or shuttle bus ride from the terminal building.

Which UK airports have raised their drop off charges this year?

Four airports have raised their drop-off charges by £1 compared to 2023, including London Gatwick (£6 for 10 minutes), Edinburgh (£5 for 10 minutes), Birmingham (£5 for 15 minutes) and Bristol (£6 for 10 minutes). Three airports, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Aberdeen, have put their prices up by 50p since last year.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “It’s depressing, if perhaps unsurprising given what’s happened in the past, to see seven airports have hiked their drop-off charges once again this year. To have to pay £5, £6 or even £7 for the briefest of stops to simply open the boot and take some luggage out for a friend or loved one is bordering on the ridiculous.