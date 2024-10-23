World’s smallest theatre - a former public toilet in England plans to reopen after falling into disrepair
Video (click to play above) shows what it’s like inside the world’s smallest theatre - as it prepares for a big re-opening. The Theatre of Convenience – a former gents’ toilets – is only big enough for 12 people and has a tiny 1.5m (4.9ft) stage. The tiny venue almost burnt down before falling into a state of disrepair, but is set to enjoy an encore after a group of theatre fans took it over.
Friends Loz Samuels, Dibah Farooqui and Dr Jan Birtle are in the process of taking ownership of the theatre full time. Malvern Hills District Council has agreed to pass the theatre to the trio through a council asset transfer. The group are hoping to raise £25,000 to carry out urgent repairs to the building including fixing the leaking roof and completely rewiring the electrics.
Loz, creative director for an arts charity, said: “I had visited the theatre in 2004, I thought it was amazing and a completely magical space.”
It opened in Malvern, Worcs., in 1997 and was officially named the world’s smallest commercial theatre by Guinness Book of World Records in 2002. Original owner Dennis Neale showcased comedy productions and performed his own puppet shows in the theatre for two decades. After he retired in 2017 it passed into the hands of a college drama department but a fire started by a faulty dehumidifier caused extensive smoke damage.
The group hope to restore the theatre to its former glory and create a hub for local artists and up-and-coming performers to use. The tiny theatre measures just 5.23m (17ft) long and 2.8m (9.1ft) wide at its widest point.
If funding is secured to carry out the repairs, the theatre could open its doors to the public next June.
Loz added: “We want to keep it as a quirky venue. We envision it as a hub that people know. We can have mini-tours and we can commission artists to come in. We’ve had a lot of performers approach us already. You’re so close to the audience. You can make it really dark and atmospheric, it’s full of potential.
“The stage is really beautiful and will have lighting on it again. The floor is cut in perspective so it makes the stage appear bigger.”
The venue needs repainting and cleaning and has some ‘quite major issues’.
“It is a landmark already, it’s already loved. People are really keen to know what's going on. People come to look for it. We are determined to give this world record breaking theatre the encore it deserves. It’s an exciting challenge for such a unique venue.”
