George Michael’s yuletide classic inches closer to a second Christmas Number 1 🎪

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midweek charts have been released, showing who is currently in pole position for the 2024 Christmas Number 1.

Though Wham! are still in a favourable position, there have been some last minute movements.

Mariah Carey has seen her position on the chart fall, as a new contender battles Wham! this Christmas.

It’s a mere few days before this year’s UK Christmas Number 1 is announced, and with the reveal of the midweek chart, we’re inching closer to a potential back-to-back victory.

According to the Official Charts Company, Wham! with “Last Christmas” currently sitting at the top of the midweek chart, as the Christmas anthem looks to earn back-to-back Christmas Number 1s after being crowned 2023’s winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Tom Grennan’s “It Can’t Be Christmas” dropped from it’s original second position to fall down to sixth, with Gracie Abrams “That’s So True” now in the second position, while Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” has dropped down the chart into third position, with Rose and Bruno Mars’ “Apt.” and Brenda Lee’s “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree” rounding out the top five respectively.

UK Singles midweek chart (correct as of December 18 2024)

The UK singles midweek chart has been revealed, but who this close to Christmas is set to become the 2024 Christmas Number 1 winner? | Canva/Getty Images

What are the betting odds now for the Christmas Number 1?

Oddschecker, who aggregate the betting odds across a wide array of betting websites, still lists Wham! as the favourite to earn this year’s coveted Christmas Number 1 with odds of 1/6, with Tom Grennan the second favourite with odds of 12/1 and Mariah Carey still clinging to the hopes of a Christmas Number 1 sharing the same odds as Grennan’s track.

When is the Christmas Number 1 being announced in 2024?

The winner of this year’s Christmas Number 1 race will be announced on the Official Charts Show, hosted by Jack Saunders, on BBC Radio 1 from 4pm on December 20 2024.

Do you think that Wham! will earn back to back Christmas crowns, or do you think Tom Grennan might pip them to the post? Let us know your predictions by leaving a comment down below.