BAFTAs 2025: Academy reveals list of attendees, presenters and performers ahead of this year’s ceremony
- The biggest night in the UK film calendar takes place this weekend with the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.
- The Academy have just confirmed the names of those set to grace the red carpet and to present awards.
- So who from the 222 strong list of attendees might you see at this year’s ceremony?
The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards are set to bring together some of the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond as the Academy has revealed this morning 222 confirmed guests.
The impressive roster of talent, showcasing the diversity and star power of the film industry. Among the confirmed names, you’ll spot Adrien Brody, the Best Actor favourite for The Brutalist, and the stunning Ariana Grande, whose musical career has captivated millions worldwide.
Other A-list stars such as Demi Moore and Edward Norton will also grace the ceremony, adding to the star-studded line-up.
Another name that’s sure to turn heads is Denis Villeneuve, the visionary director behind the Dune franchise, whose presence at the BAFTAs is always highly anticipated. Alongside him, actor and producer Dev Patel, famed for his work in Slumdog Millionaire and The Personal History of David Copperfield, will be attending.
British talent is also well-represented, with the likes of Felicity Jones, known for her role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the ever-charming Hugh Grant. It’s shaping up to be an exciting night for fans of both established stars and emerging talents.
Also confirmed to attend are acting heavyweights such as the iconic Isabella Rossellini, who continues to grace both the small and big screen, and the talented James Mangold, an Academy Award-winning director whose works include Logan and Ford v Ferrari.
In addition, we can expect to see critically acclaimed actors like Jeremy Strong, who’s garnered praise for his role in Succession, and Jesse Eisenberg, who starred in the highly anticipated The Social Network.
Who is attending this year’s BAFTA Film Awards?
Of the 222 names who have been confirmed to be in attendance this year, we’ve highlighted the following big names you might spot watching the ceremony
- Adrien Brody
- Ariana Grande
- Demi Moore
- Denis Villeneuve
- Dev Patel
- Edward Norton
- Felicity Jones
- Hugh Grant
- Isabella Rossellini
- James Mangold
- Jeremy Strong
- Jesse Eisenberg
- Joe Walker
- Kate Winslet
- Kieran Culkin
- Michelle Monaghan
- Mike Leigh
- Orlando Bloom
- Ralph Fiennes
- Saoirse Ronan
- Selena Gomez
- Sebastian Stan
- Timothée Chalamet
- Zoe Saldaña
Who is set to present at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards?
Alongside MC David Tennant, so far the Academy has confirmed the following names are set to present awards this weekend:
- Adam Pearson
- Adam Scott
- Anna Kendrick
- Camila Cabello
- Celia Imrie
- Chiwetel Ejiofor
- Colman Domingo
- Gwendoline Christie
- Hannah John-Kamen
- Isabella Rossellini
- James McAvoy
- James Norton
- Jessie Eisenberg
- Joe Alwyn
- Letitia Wright
- Leo Woodall
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Marisa Abela
- Marisa Tomei
- Mark Hamill
- Michelle Monaghan
- Naomi Ackie
- Orlando Bloom
- Pamela Anderson
- Ralph Fiennes
- Simon Pegg
- Selena Gomez
- Shazad Latif
- Stephen Merchant
- Thomasin McKenzie
- Vanessa Kirby
- Vanessa Williams
- Will Poulter
- Will Sharpe
- Tom Felton
- Wunmi Mosaku
- Zoe Saldaña
Is anyone set to perform at the 2025 BAFTAs?
Announced last week, the 2025 BAFTA ceremony will feature a special performance from British music legends Take That. The group will take the stage to perform their iconic hit "Greatest Day," which features in the BAFTA-nominated film Anora.
Additionally, beloved actor and musician Jeff Goldblum, renowned for his role in the box-office sensation Wicked, will bring a personal and heartfelt touch to the event with an original piano performance for the In Memoriam segment, offering a poignant tribute to those we've lost.
Interested to see what the Race to the Oscars looks like before the BAFTAs are presented this weekend? Take a look at our current leader board before it becomes updated with BAFTA and DGA Award wins.