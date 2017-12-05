New exhibition features local artist

A selection of Scottish artists are showcasing their work at Knock Castle in Perthshire with the launch of a new gallery in the exclusive and upmarket hotel.

Recently, hotel owner, Jason Henderson appealed for local artists to submit their paintings for inclusion as the hotel introduced the new concept, which thus far has proved extremely popular with guests.

Knock Castle Hotel opens new gallery featuring Scottish artists

The hotel held an open night where the artists mingled with guests to celebrate the gallery’s launch. Guests were also entertained by the classical crossover soprano, Nicola Cassells who performed a medley of songs.

The art work is being displayed around the hotel where visitors can admire them and have the chance to buy any of the pieces too.

“I am delighted to finally have the art up on the walls. It’s been a long-standing ambition of mine to add a gallery to the hotel and each piece looks wonderful.

“It was a pleasure to have all the artists together on the night and everyone enjoyed viewing the paintings. We hope that this will also attract new guests who like to relax and admire a nice bit of art” said owner Jason Henderson.

He added “It’s also important to showcase local Scottish artists and we’re really proud to be doing this at Knock Castle.”

The artists currently featured at Knock Castle Hotel’s gallery are:

Seonaid Clarke, Stornoway

Jane Cornwell, Kirkintilloch

Katherine Cowtan, Fintry, Stirlingshire

Greg Drumm, Milnathort, Perthshire

Gillian Hunt, Killin, Perthshire

Kosana Kirbyson, Dunfermline, Fife

Susan Mancini, Falkirk

Mark McKee, Crieff

Bill McConnell, Kirkcaldy, Fife

Ronald Wilson, Stirling

Ellen Noble, Inverness

Victoria Charlotte Rose, Cumbernauld