Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger is released on Netflix on January 10.

It is a ‘true-ish’ sequel to the popular 2023 film about Dave Fishwick.

A host of new actors have joined the cast for the 2025 sequel.

The eagerly awaited sequel to Bank of Dave is out on Netflix today. Return to Burnley for the next chapter in Dave Fishwick’s story.

Following the big success of the first film in 2023, it came as no surprise when the Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger was announced. Arriving just shy of two years later, it features familiar faces and new cast members.

Rory Kinnear - Dave Fishwick

Cast of Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger on Netflix. | Netflix

The star of the Bank of Dave films, Rory Kinnear has had a long career across theatre, TV and film - with plenty of eye-catching roles. You may remember him from playing the Prime Minister in the very first episode of Black Mirror - The National Anthem - and if you know, you know.

He is also known for playing Bill Tanner in the four most recent James Bond films: Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die.

Hugh Bonneville - Sir Charles

The villainous Sir Charles is back for the Bank of Dave 2 and Hugh Bonneville is the definition of a familiar face. From the Paddington movies to Downton Abbey and more, he is certainly someone audiences will recognise.

Jo Hartley - Nicola Fishwick

The actor plays the wife of Dave in the films and you may find yourself recognising her. She has a successful career across both movies and television.

You may remember her from playing Cynthia in This Is England ‘86 and ‘88. For Netflix watchers, she played June in After Life - the Ricky Gervais show.

Chrissy Metz - Jessica

A new actor for the sequel, Chrissy Metz will be playing the role of American journalist Jessica in the film. She is best known for playing Kate Pearson in This is Us from 2016 to 2022.

Amit Shah - Oliver

Another new addition for the sequel, audiences may recognise Amit from the blockbuster ITV series Mr Bates vs the Post Office last year. He was also Faisal Bhatti in the final season of Happy Valley in 2022 - and was also Rishi Sunak in an episode of The Windsors in 2023.

Pearce Quigley - David H

Viewers who watched the BBC comedy Detectorists will likely recognise Pearce - he was Russell in the sitcom. He has been in films like The Way Back in 2010, alongside Ed Harris and Colin Farrell.

Dan Fogler - Detective Mitch Adams

Joining the cast for Bank of Dave 2, Dan Fogler is one of those actors that you have definitely seen - but not be able to place. He was Jacob in the Fantastic Beast films, while also having a recurring role in The Walking Dead as Luke Abrams in the post-apocalyptic series.

Leila Farzad - Margot

A fresh addition for the sequel, Leila plays Margot in Bank of Dave 2. She has had a career that spans across TV and stage.

Audiences might recognise her from the 2023 BBC crime drama Better, where she played DI Lou Slack, and she was also Naomi Jones in I Hate Suzie. She recently played Ari in Netflix’s Kaos.

Rob Delaney - Carlo Mancini

Yet another familiar face will be turning up in the Bank of Dave 2. Rob has had many memorable roles, particularly as Rob Norris in the Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe - he was also Peter Wisdom in Deadpool II and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Are you planning to watch Bank of Dave 2 this weekend? Let me know what you think about it by email: [email protected].