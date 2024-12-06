With recent announcements such as Lana Del Rey and Sugababes set to perform in Scotland joining the “big” music story of 2024 with Oasis’ reunion shows taking place at Murrayfield, there are a number of other huge shows set to take place across the region in the new year.

From old favourites such as Deacon Blue, to not one but two Take That stars embarking on huge solo shows, we’ve scoured Ticketmaster to bring to you what we think are some of the biggest shows coming to Scotland across the next 12 months.

Most of which still have tickets available if you’re stuck for what to get that special someone for Christmas.

So what’s made our 2025 calendar of gigs so far? Read on to find out!

KT Tunstall KT Tunstall celebrates 20 years of her iconic album Eye to the Telescope, revisiting the timeless tracks that made her a household name. A night of nostalgia, energy, and unforgettable hits at Glasgow's legendary Barrowland Ballroom on January 31 2025.

Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet Wet are back, bringing their signature soulful pop hits to venues across Scotland. A chance to hear classics like "Love Is All Around" and rediscover their timeless appeal can be undertaken when they perform at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on February 7, P&J Live in Aberdeen on February 8, the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on October 10 and the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on October 11 2025.

You Me At Six Join You Me At Six for their emotional farewell to their iconic era. It's an unmissable celebration of a band that's defined the UK rock scene for over a decade, delivering raw energy and fan favourites live. The band are set for a show at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh on February 21 and then three nights from February 23 at the Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow.

Doves Doves return to the stage, ready to transport fans with their expansive soundscapes and emotive performances. An intimate chance to hear new material alongside their classic hits, the group will perform at Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow on February 25 and then La Belle Angèle, Edinburgh on February 26 2025.